Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Chiba Pref.; Brought under Control 8.5 Hours Later
11:35 JST, April 22, 2025
ICHIHARA, Chiba — A fire broke out at a chemical plant in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, at around 10:50 p.m. on Monday. The blaze was brought under control after eight and a half hours, at around 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, with no reports of injuries, the police and fire department said.
According to the police, there was a report from an employee of a nearby factory that the ethylene dichloride was burning at Keiyo Monomer Co.’s plant, which was operating at the time. Police and the fire department are investigating the cause of the fire.
The site is part of an industrial area facing Tokyo Bay.
