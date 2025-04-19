Temperatures Rise Nationwide; Several Cities Hit by Midsummer-like Heat

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

Temperatures rose nationwide on Saturday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temperature reached 30 C in Toyooka City, Hyogo Prefecture, reaching a comparable level to midsummer.

By early afternoon, temperatures rose to midsummer-like levels in many places, including 29.8 C in Hita, Oita Prefecture, 29.7 C in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, and 29.2 C in Iida, Nagano Prefecture. Several locations hit their highest temperatures of the year thus far.

Temperatures in Tokyo also rose sharply. Ome City recorded 28.5 C, Fuchu City 28.2 C, and Chiyoda Ward in the heart of Tokyo recorded 26.0 C, all of which were the hottest temperatures of the year in their area.