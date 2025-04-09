Tulips in Full Bloom Delight Visitors to Yokohama Park
13:19 JST, April 9, 2025
YOKOHAMA — The tulips are now in full bloom in Yokohama Park in Yokohama, delighting the visitors.
More than 100,000 tulip bulbs are planted in the park. The flowers comprise about 70 varieties, all of which bloom on slightly different schedules. The prime viewing period is likely to continue for another week.
One 70-year-old woman from Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, said she visits the park every year to see the tulips. “I look at the weather conditions to decide when to come,” she explained. “I’m glad I came today, when the flowers are at their peak.”
