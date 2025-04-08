Visitors Mesmerized by Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo Spring
17:22 JST, April 8, 2025
TOKYO — Tokyo was wrapped in spring warmth on Tuesday, when visitors to one of the city’s famous cherry blossom viewing spots, Chidorigafuchi, in Chiyoda Ward, enjoyed a beautiful blizzard of falling petals.
An 18-year-old female university student from Saitama City, who was on her way to her school’s entrance ceremony with her parents, smiled and said, “It’s very moving to me, because my mother says that the cherry blossoms were also in bloom at the time of her university entrance ceremony.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Cherry Blossoms of 1,000 Trees Fantastically Lit Up Alongside Recreated Castle in Fukuoka
-
Takuya Onishi Reaches ISS on Crew Dragon; Starts Half-Year as Commander
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike
- Clean Hydrogen Business Facing Growing Headwinds; Supply Costs, Trump’s Focus on LNG Dent Confidence