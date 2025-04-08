Home>Society>General News

Visitors Mesmerized by Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo Spring

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People ride boats and view cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday,

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:22 JST, April 8, 2025

TOKYO — Tokyo was wrapped in spring warmth on Tuesday, when visitors to one of the city’s famous cherry blossom viewing spots, Chidorigafuchi, in Chiyoda Ward, enjoyed a beautiful blizzard of falling petals.

An 18-year-old female university student from Saitama City, who was on her way to her school’s entrance ceremony with her parents, smiled and said, “It’s very moving to me, because my mother says that the cherry blossoms were also in bloom at the time of her university entrance ceremony.”

