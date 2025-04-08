Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom Japan’s Okayama Prefecture; ‘View of Cherry Blossoms Seen Layered on Stone Walls Is Wonderful’ at Kakuzan Park in Tsuyama

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cherry blossoms are seen with stone walls in Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture.

TSUYAMA, Okayama — Cherry trees are in full bloom in Tsuyama City’s Kakuzan Park (the ruins of Tsuyama castle), and onlookers are enjoying the spectacle of the cherry trees and stone walls of the castle.

According to the city’s tourism association, the park’s 1000 cherry trees began to bloom at the end of last month. They were in full bloom on April 6.

The restored Bicchu Yagura, a tower, in the main citadel can be seen floating among the blooming cherry blossoms. The spectacular view can be enjoyed until around the weekend.

A 62-year-old woman, visiting with her husband from Hiroshima City, said, “The view of the cherry blossoms seen layered on the stone walls is wonderful. It’s as if spring has come all at once, and it makes my heart skip a beat.”

The Tsuyama Sakura Matsuri festival is being held at the park through Sunday.