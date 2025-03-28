Kumagaya, Saitama Pref. Sees Cherry Blossom Opening at Famous Spot Along Arakawa River
13:00 JST, March 28, 2025
Kumagaya Regional Meteorological Observatory said Thursday that the cherry blossoms had bloomed in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture. The announcement was four days earlier than last year.
The observatory found five or six flowers at Kumagaya Sakura Tsutsumi, a famous cherry blossom viewing spot along the Arakawa River in the city.
A sakura festival is being held at the Kumagaya Sakura Tsutsumi until April 8. On Thursday, visitors took pictures of the cherry blossoms just having started to bloom and enjoyed food and drinks at the outdoor stalls.
