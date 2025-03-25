Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Nagasaki, 2 Days Earlier than Last Year
13:42 JST, March 25, 2025
NAGASAKI – Cherry trees began blooming in Nagasaki on Monday, according to the Nagasaki district meteorological observatory.
The official announcement of the blooming in the city is two days earlier than last year, while a day later than an average year.
The flowers are expected to be in full bloom for a week to 10 days. An official at the agency confirmed that six blossoms had opened on a specimen of Someiyoshino cherry tree at the weather station in the city.
