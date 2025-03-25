Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Nagasaki, 2 Days Earlier than Last Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A sample Someiyoshino cherry tree is seen blooming at the Nagasaki District Meteorological Observatory in Nagasaki on Monday afternoon.

NAGASAKI – Cherry trees began blooming in Nagasaki on Monday, according to the Nagasaki district meteorological observatory.

The official announcement of the blooming in the city is two days earlier than last year, while a day later than an average year.

The flowers are expected to be in full bloom for a week to 10 days. An official at the agency confirmed that six blossoms had opened on a specimen of Someiyoshino cherry tree at the weather station in the city.