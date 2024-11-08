Typhoon Yinxing in South China Sea, Heading for Hainan Island
11:18 JST, November 8, 2024
Typhoon Yinxing, or Typhoon No. 22, was in the South China Sea as of 9 a.m. on Friday, moving westward at 20 kph.
The central pressure was 970 hectopascals, and the maximum instantaneous wind speed was 55 m/s, according to Japan Meteorological Agency.
The typhoon will continue to move westward and reach the east of Hainan Island at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Around Tuesday, the typhoon is expected to turn into a tropical depression and move southwestward across the South China Sea.
