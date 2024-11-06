Typhoon Yinxing Growing Stronger, Moving Toward South China Sea; High Wind And Rain May Affect Nansei Islands

The Japan News



Typhoon Yinxing, also referred to as Typhoon No. 22, is expected to move westward to the South China Sea.

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the typhoon was east of the Philippines with a central pressure of 970 hectopascals and maximum instantaneous wind speed of 55 m/s, according to Japan Meteorological Agency.

The typhoon has been growing stronger, and the Nansei Islands of Okinawa Prefecture may be affected by strong winds, high waves and rain.