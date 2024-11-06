Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Yinxing Growing Stronger, Moving Toward South China Sea; High Wind And Rain May Affect Nansei Islands

The Japan News

The Japan News

12:22 JST, November 6, 2024

Typhoon Yinxing, also referred to as Typhoon No. 22, is expected to move westward to the South China Sea.

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the typhoon was east of the Philippines with a central pressure of 970 hectopascals and maximum instantaneous wind speed of 55 m/s, according to Japan Meteorological Agency.

The typhoon has been growing stronger, and the Nansei Islands of Okinawa Prefecture may be affected by strong winds, high waves and rain.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING