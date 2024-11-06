Typhoon Yinxing Growing Stronger, Moving Toward South China Sea; High Wind And Rain May Affect Nansei Islands
12:22 JST, November 6, 2024
Typhoon Yinxing, also referred to as Typhoon No. 22, is expected to move westward to the South China Sea.
As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the typhoon was east of the Philippines with a central pressure of 970 hectopascals and maximum instantaneous wind speed of 55 m/s, according to Japan Meteorological Agency.
The typhoon has been growing stronger, and the Nansei Islands of Okinawa Prefecture may be affected by strong winds, high waves and rain.
