Typhoon Yinxing Expected to Develop Strong; Okinawa May Experience Thunderstorms, Strong Winds, High Waves
15:20 JST, November 5, 2024
Typhoon Yinxing, also known as typhoon No. 22, is moving northwest-northwest east of the Philippines.
As of noon on Tuesday, the central pressure of Yinxing was 980 hPa, and the maximum instantaneous wind speed was 50 m/s, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency.
The typhoon is expected to develop strong, and the Nansei Islands of Okinawa Prefecture may be affected by strong winds, high waves, and rain.
