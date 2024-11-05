Typhoon Yinxing Expected to Develop Strong; Okinawa May Experience Thunderstorms, Strong Winds, High Waves

The Japan News



Typhoon Yinxing, also known as typhoon No. 22, is moving northwest-northwest east of the Philippines.

As of noon on Tuesday, the central pressure of Yinxing was 980 hPa, and the maximum instantaneous wind speed was 50 m/s, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency.

The typhoon is expected to develop strong, and the Nansei Islands of Okinawa Prefecture may be affected by strong winds, high waves, and rain.