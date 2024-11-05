Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Yinxing Expected to Develop Strong; Okinawa May Experience Thunderstorms, Strong Winds, High Waves

The Japan News

The Japan News

15:20 JST, November 5, 2024

Typhoon Yinxing, also known as typhoon No. 22, is moving northwest-northwest east of the Philippines.

As of noon on Tuesday, the central pressure of Yinxing was 980 hPa, and the maximum instantaneous wind speed was 50 m/s, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency.

The typhoon is expected to develop strong, and the Nansei Islands of Okinawa Prefecture may be affected by strong winds, high waves, and rain.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING