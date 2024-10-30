Typhoon Kong-rey Developing near Philippines on Wednesday, Expected to Hit Taiwan on Thursday
10:22 JST, October 30, 2024
The large Typhoon Kong-rey, was moving west-northwest at a speed of about 10 kilometers per hour east of the Philippines as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday. It is expected to hit Taiwan Thursday.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the central pressure of Typhoon Kong-rey was 925 hPa, and the maximum wind speed near the center was 50 m/s.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
-
Chilean Woman under Fire after Pull-Ups on Torii Shrine Gate
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market