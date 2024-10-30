Typhoon Kong-rey Developing near Philippines on Wednesday, Expected to Hit Taiwan on Thursday

The Japan News



The large Typhoon Kong-rey, was moving west-northwest at a speed of about 10 kilometers per hour east of the Philippines as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday. It is expected to hit Taiwan Thursday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the central pressure of Typhoon Kong-rey was 925 hPa, and the maximum wind speed near the center was 50 m/s.