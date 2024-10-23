Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Trami to Cross Luzon Island Toward South China Sea

The Japan News

11:00 JST, October 23, 2024

The large typhoon, Trami or Typhoon No. 20, was east of the Philippines as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, moving northwest at a speed of about 20 kph. Its central pressure was 985 hectopascals.

Trami is expected to cross the Philippines’ main island of Luzon by Thursday morning, strengthen and move westward across the South China Sea toward the beginning of next week.

