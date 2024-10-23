Typhoon Trami to Cross Luzon Island Toward South China Sea
11:00 JST, October 23, 2024
The large typhoon, Trami or Typhoon No. 20, was east of the Philippines as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, moving northwest at a speed of about 20 kph. Its central pressure was 985 hectopascals.
Trami is expected to cross the Philippines’ main island of Luzon by Thursday morning, strengthen and move westward across the South China Sea toward the beginning of next week.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
-
Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market