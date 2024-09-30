Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Developing in South of Japan

The Japan News

Left: Typhoon Krathon

Right: Typhoon Jebi

Two typhoons south of Japan are developing, possibly approaching the country as of Monday.

Typhoon Jebi, also referred to as Typhoon No. 17, was moving north near Chichijima Island at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Its central air pressure was 998 hectopascals.

Typhoon Krathon, or Tyhpoon No. 18, was moving west-northwest near the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines at 10:10 a.m. on Monday. Its central air pressure was 935 hectopascals.