Typhoon Jebi Expected to Come Close to Kanto on Tuesday; Storm is Currently Near Mariana Islands

The Japan Meteorological Agency / The Japan News



Typhoon Jebi, also known as Typhoon No. 17, is expected to come close to the Kanto region, including Tokyo, on Tuesday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said that the typhoon was located near the Mariana Islands as of 9 a.m. Saturday. Its central pressure was 1,000 hectopascals and its maximum instantaneous wind speed was 30 meters per second or 108 kph. It was moving northwest at a speed of 15 kph.