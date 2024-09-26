M5.7 Earthquake Hits Western Hokkaido; No Tsunami Expected
16:29 JST, September 26, 2024
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Kushiro in western Hokkaido at 4:01 p.m. on Thursday. No tsunami is expected, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The agency said that the temblor measured an intensity of 4 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in the cities of Kushiro and Nemuro in Hokkaido.
