M5.7 Earthquake Hits Western Hokkaido; No Tsunami Expected

The Japan News

16:29 JST, September 26, 2024

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Kushiro in western Hokkaido at 4:01 p.m. on Thursday. No tsunami is expected, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said that the temblor measured an intensity of 4 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in the cities of Kushiro and Nemuro in Hokkaido.

