Typhoon Pulasan May Reach Okinawa Island in Japan Wednesday Night

Typhoon Pulasan, also known as typhoon No. 14, was approaching Okinawa Island during the day on Wednesday. It is possible that the typhoon will pass over the island on Wednesday night, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. As of noon on Wednesday, Typhoon Pulasan was moving northwest at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour. The central pressure was 992 hectopascals, and maximum instantaneous wind speed was 35 meters per second. Thyphoon Pulasan is expected to move west over the East China Sea.