Typhoon Bebinca Approaching Japan’s Southern Island of Amami-Oshima

The Japan Meteorological Agency / The Japan News

The Japan News

16:32 JST, September 14, 2024

Typhoon Bebinca is making its way toward Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture as of Saturday afternoon.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that Bebinca, also called Typhoon No. 13 in Japan, was located 130 kilometers south-southeast of the island, moving northwest at 30 kph as of 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The pressure at the center is 985 hectopascals and the maximum wind speed near the center is 25 meters per second (90 kph).

There is a possibility that the typhoon will pass over the island on Saturday night.

