Typhoon Bebinca Approaching Japan’s Southern Island of Amami-Oshima
16:32 JST, September 14, 2024
Typhoon Bebinca is making its way toward Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture as of Saturday afternoon.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said that Bebinca, also called Typhoon No. 13 in Japan, was located 130 kilometers south-southeast of the island, moving northwest at 30 kph as of 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The pressure at the center is 985 hectopascals and the maximum wind speed near the center is 25 meters per second (90 kph).
There is a possibility that the typhoon will pass over the island on Saturday night.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
-
Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26