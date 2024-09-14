Typhoon Bebinca Approaching Japan’s Southern Island of Amami-Oshima

The Japan Meteorological Agency / The Japan News



Typhoon Bebinca is making its way toward Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture as of Saturday afternoon.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that Bebinca, also called Typhoon No. 13 in Japan, was located 130 kilometers south-southeast of the island, moving northwest at 30 kph as of 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The pressure at the center is 985 hectopascals and the maximum wind speed near the center is 25 meters per second (90 kph).

There is a possibility that the typhoon will pass over the island on Saturday night.