M5.8 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Pref., No Tsunami Expected; Temblor Began Off Tanegashima Island, Had Intensity 3 Out Of 7





A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture at 8:03 a.m. on Saturday. No tsunami is expected, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said that the temblor’s intensity, measured on the island and also in the prefecture’s municipalities of Kinko and Kimotsuki, was of 3 out of 7 on the Japanese seismic scale.