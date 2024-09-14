M5.8 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Pref., No Tsunami Expected; Temblor Began Off Tanegashima Island, Had Intensity 3 Out Of 7
10:30 JST, September 14, 2024
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture at 8:03 a.m. on Saturday. No tsunami is expected, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The agency said that the temblor’s intensity, measured on the island and also in the prefecture’s municipalities of Kinko and Kimotsuki, was of 3 out of 7 on the Japanese seismic scale.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
-
Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26