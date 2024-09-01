Typhoon Shanshan Downgraded to Tropical Depression
13:39 JST, September 1, 2024
Typhoon Shanshan, which had been almost stationary off the Tokaido coast, was downgraded to a tropical depression at around noon on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Its central pressure is 1,000 hectopascals, and it is slowly moving northwest.
