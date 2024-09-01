Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Shanshan Downgraded to Tropical Depression

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:39 JST, September 1, 2024

Typhoon Shanshan, which had been almost stationary off the Tokaido coast, was downgraded to a tropical depression at around noon on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Its central pressure is 1,000 hectopascals, and it is slowly moving northwest.

