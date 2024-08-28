Shizuoka Pref. Plans to Start Charging Entry Fees for Mt. Fuji Climbers Next Summer; Aims to Control No. of Climbers

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

People stand at the fifth station of the Subashiri trail of Mt. Fuji in Shizuoka Prefecture in July.

SHIZUOKA — The Shizuoka prefectural government plans to start charging entry fees for Mt. Fuji climbers on its trails next summer in a bid to control the number of climbers.

As part of efforts to combat overtourism on Mt. Fuji, the prefecture is considering an ordinance to impose entrance fees and nighttime entry restrictions on the mountain.

The prefectural government plans to conduct a field survey after the climbing season ends on Sept. 10 in preparation for the ordinance.

Meanwhile, the Yamanashi prefectural government has begun charging ¥2,000 this summer as an entry fee for those who climb the mountain via the Yoshida trail on the Yamanashi side. It also began restricting access to the mountain after 4 p.m. to prevent people from climbing at night.

There are three trails — Fujinomiya, Subashiri and Gotemba— on the Shizuoka side. The prefecture has set up a pre-registration system for climbers regarding climbing dates, routes and lodge reservations, although it is not mandatory.

Some climbers have told the Shizuoka prefectural government that they find it difficult to understand the differences in the rules, according to the government.

The prefecture plans to begin a field survey as early as September to decide the location of the gates. It does not plan to set an upper limit on the number of climbers.

It aims to establish an ordinance by the end of this fiscal year. “To ensure safety, we would like to consider regulations that match the actual condition of the trails on the Shizuoka side,” an official of the prefectural government said.

In the summer of last year, about 220,000 people climbed Mt. Fuji, with 60% coming from the Yamanashi side and 40% from the Shizuoka side.