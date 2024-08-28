Powerful Typhoon Shanshan Nears Japan’s Southern Kyushu; Evacuation Advisory Issued for 55,000 Households

The Yomiuri Shimbun

High waves due to Typhoon Shanshan are seen in Makurazaki, Kagoshima Prefecture, before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

With powerful Typhoon Shanshan, also known as Typhoon No. 10, approaching, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special warning against the storm and its accompanying waves for Kagoshima Prefecture except Amami area at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The JMA is calling for maximum precautions, and a special warning against heavy rainfall may also be issued for Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures. In Kagoshima Prefecture, an evacuation advisory was issued for about 55,000 households, or about 101,000 people.

The Japan News

Typhoon Shanshan was located about 100 kilometers north-northeast of Amami, Kagoshima Prefecture, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, with a central pressure of 935 hectopascals. The JMA said the typhoon was nearly a strongest-class typhoon. Tyhoon Shanshan is moving slowly northwestward, and is expected to approach southern Kyushu on Thursday and make landfall there.

The maximum instantaneous wind speed expected on Wednesday and Thursday is 70 meters per second (252 kph) in the Amami area and southern Kyushu region. The JMA is calling for caution, saying that there is a risk of winds strong enough to collapse houses.