Typhoon Wukong Moves Slowly Northeast from Miyako Island; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Japan’s Okinawa, Southern Kyushu Areas
12:02 JST, August 19, 2024
A tropical cyclone about 70 kilometers south of Miyako Island, Okinawa Prefecture, has turned into Typhoon Wukong, or Typhoon No. 9, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Heavy rainfall is expected on Okinawa’s main island and the Sakishima Islands, as well as southern Kyushu. Local meteorological observatories have issued advisories, urging caution over possible landslides flooding in low-level areas and rising river levels.
As of 9 a.m., the typhoon was moving northeast from the island at about 80 kilometers per hour, with pressure at he center measured at 1,000 hectopascals. It is expected to move northward and continue over the East China Sea through Tuesday.
