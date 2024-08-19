M4.7 and M5.1 Earthquakes Hit Ibaraki Pref. in Succession
8:46 JST, August 19, 2024
Two earthquakes struck in succession early Monday with epicenters in northern Ibaraki Prefecture. The second earthquake occurred at 0:50 a.m. and measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic scale in northern Ibaraki Prefecture. The epicenter was shallow, and the magnitude of the quake was estimated at 5.1.
The first quake occurred two minutes earlier and measured 4 in northern Ibaraki Prefecture. The epicenter was about 10 km deep, and the magnitude was estimated at 4.7.
There was no tsunami caused by these earthquakes.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
As Typhoon Ampil Approaches Japan, Tokaido Shinkansen May Suspend Service on Friday, Saturday
-
Earthquake Measuring Lower 6 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Issued for 5 Prefectures, Including Kochi and Miyazaki (Update2)
-
Japan Asks Residents to Prep for Major Earthquakes in Nankai Trough Area; Expert Warns Against Panic Buying
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan