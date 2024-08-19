M4.7 and M5.1 Earthquakes Hit Ibaraki Pref. in Succession

The Japan News



Two earthquakes struck in succession early Monday with epicenters in northern Ibaraki Prefecture. The second earthquake occurred at 0:50 a.m. and measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic scale in northern Ibaraki Prefecture. The epicenter was shallow, and the magnitude of the quake was estimated at 5.1.

The first quake occurred two minutes earlier and measured 4 in northern Ibaraki Prefecture. The epicenter was about 10 km deep, and the magnitude was estimated at 4.7.

There was no tsunami caused by these earthquakes.