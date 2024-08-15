Home>Society>General News

Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected


The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:50 JST, August 15, 2024

An earthquake measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 struck western Kanagawa Prefecture on Thursday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami is expected as a result of the temblor.

