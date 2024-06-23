Home>Society>General News

Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Rocks Fukushima Pref.; No Tsunami Expected

Fukushima Prefecture

The Japan News

12:25 JST, June 23, 2024

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.9 hit Fukushima Prefecture at 12:12 p.m. on Sunday, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Kawauchi and Tamura in the prefecture.

No tsunami is expected according to the Japan Meteorological Agency

