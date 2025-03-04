Prince Hisahito Speaks Thoughtfully at 1st Press Conference; Remarks Touch on Anniversary of War’s End, University Study

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Prince Hisahito listens to a staff member explain about repair work on cultural properties at the Imperial Household Agency on Feb. 18.

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, spoke without prepared notes for about 30 minutes at his first press conference on Monday, responding politely to the reporters lined up in the venue.

Among other topics, the prince spoke about the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, his enthusiasm for university life, and family matters.

Asked at the beginning of the press conference if he was nervous, Prince Hisahito answered innocently, “Yes.” He said he had not had many opportunities to think about being an adult during his high school life, and that he would “gradually become involved” in public activities in the future while prioritizing his academic work.

There were no questions on the schedule about the anniversary of the war’s end, but Prince Hisahito spoke about the ravages of World War II, saying, “Words cannot express how tragic it is.”

“It is important that each of us understand each other’s position, deepen our learning, and strive to realize peace,” the prince said.

He said he was attracted to the University of Tsukuba, where he is going to study, by its abundant opportunities for experimentation and direct contact with living organisms. “I want to study a wide range of insects, especially dragonflies,” he said.

Prince Hisahito said his strength is that he is a person who “can thoroughly pursue what I am interested in.” He related the example of a summer holiday on which he started observing dragonflies in the afternoon and the sun set without his noticing, and said his weak point was “being too particular.”

The prince also described an occasion on which his father Crown Prince Akishino made scrambled eggs. Particular about the firmness of the finished eggs, the crown prince is “meticulous and has a diligent character,” Prince Hisahito said.

“He has a difficult side, but he sometimes jokes around to entertain us,” the prince said of his father.

When asked about the possibility of studying abroad, Prince Hisahito said, “I will consider it after listening to my family’s opinion.” Regarding marriage or a future partner, he said only, “I haven’t thought too much about it yet.”