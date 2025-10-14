Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Science & Nature>Science
#Nobel Prize

Swedish Embassy Hosts Tokyo Reception to Honor This Year’s Japanese Nobel Laureates

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Susumu Kitagawa, left, and Shimon Sakaguchi converse during the Swedish Embassy-hosted reception in Tokyo on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:00 JST, October 14, 2025

The two Japanese winners of this year’s Nobel prizes attended a reception hosted by the Swedish Embassy at a hotel in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday. The laureates are University of Osaka specially appointed professor Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, who won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and Kyoto University distinguished professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

The prize ceremony will be held on Dec. 10 in Stockholm. The embassy invited the two laureates to the reception in Tokyo, which was held in honor of Swedish Crown Princess Victoria’s visit to Japan, to celebrate the announcements of the prizes. Crown Princess Victoria, who expressed surprise that there were two winners from Japan, said she looks forward to seeing them again in December and took photos with the two.

“It is a tremendous honor,” Sakaguchi told reporters.

Kitagawa said, “Because I am here with Professor Sakaguchi, whom I’ve known for many years, I feel relaxed.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Nobel Prize
Return to Science Page

Science Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING