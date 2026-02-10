Takaichi Seeks Plan for Consumption Tax Cut Before Summer; Says Willing to Take on Challenge of Constitutional Revision

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks at a press conference at Liberal Democratic Party headquarters on Monday in Tokyo.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has announced her intention to promptly start discussions on reducing the consumption tax on food at a bipartisan national council and to present an interim plan before summer.

The Liberal Democratic Party pledged to reduce consumption tax on food items to zero for a two-year-period. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Takaichi stressed that the tax cut is seen as a “bridging measure limited to two years” until the implementation of “tax credit with cash payments,” which would combine direct cash payments and income tax cuts.

Takaichi acknowledged that there are issues to be worked out, such as the burden on businesses, the timing of the tax cut, securing alternative financial revenues and the possible impact on financial markets.

However, she vowed to “think hard so that the tax cut can be implemented as early as possible.”

Takaichi indicated that she would call on opposition parties to join the discussions at the national council, if they can agree to the idea of the tax credit with cash payments.

At the press conference, Takaichi also showed her willingness to take on the challenge of constitutional revision. In doing so, she indicated that she would work to create a suitable environment for holding a special referendum over whether to amend the Constitution at an early opportunity.

“The Constitution represents the ideal form of a country. I will take on the challenge of constitutional revision, while firmly looking ahead at the future of this nation,” Takaichi said.

According to the Constitution, amendments can be initiated through a concurring vote by two-thirds or more of all the members of each House.

The government and ruling parties will convene a special Diet session on Feb.18. After a vote to select the prime minister, the second Takaichi cabinet is expected to be sworn in on the same day. The current Cabinet ministers are likely to basically remain in the same posts.

Takaichi met with Japan Innovation Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura at the Diet Building on Monday prior to the press conference. They confirmed they would keep the coalition government in place and strengthen it.

The prime minister has long asked the JIP to participate in the cabinet. Yoshimura told reporters after the meeting: “I haven’t received a formal offer yet. But if I do, I want to consider it in a positive manner.”