Japan’s Extraordinary Diet Session May Be Held on Oct. 15 to Select New Prime Minister
17:09 JST, October 2, 2025
The government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have started making plans to hold an extraordinary Diet session on Oct. 15, following the party’s leadership election, according to government and LDP sources.
The prime minister nomination election is expected to be held on the same day to select a new prime minister to succeed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
The government is expected to inform both ruling and opposition parties of the schedule as early as Wednesday. As opposition parties, which make up a majority of both houses, are struggling to unite behind a single candidate, the new president of the LDP is highly likely to become the next prime minister.
