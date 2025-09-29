Top 3 Contenders for LDP Leadership Express Willingness to Expand Coalition, Discuss Criteria, Hoped-for Timelines

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Diet Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, Japan.

The top three contenders in the Liberal Democratic Party leadership election, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, expressed a strong willingness to negotiate with opposition parties to expand the coalition framework during a televised debate on Sunday.

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi — the top contenders in a Yomiuri Shimbun poll — appeared on an NHK program on Sunday along with former LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi. They presented their views on how to engage with opposition parties under a minority ruling party.

“Considering political stability, expanding the coalition is best. However, we are not in a position to say, ‘this party is good’ or ‘this party is bad,’” Koizumi said. Though he has built good relations with the Japan Innovation Party, he indicated a willingness to explore coalition possibilities without limiting options. Koizumi also emphasized, “Ultimately, the judgment of the top leaders will be extremely important” for realizing a coalition agreement.

Given the ruling coalition’s minority status in both houses of the Diet, coalition talks could occur before the prime minister nomination vote in the extraordinary Diet session.

Takaichi said: “It will be difficult if we have to reach a coalition agreement before the nomination vote, but we will move quickly and take on the challenge. I want them involved in the formation of the Cabinet.” Regarding coalition negotiations, she said, “Fiscal policy views are crucial,” and explained that she favors opposition parties with expansionary fiscal policy.

Hayashi said it would be desirable to achieve an agreement before the prime minister nomination election but added: “Even if it cannot be done by then, that’s not the end. It’s important to simultaneously advance coalition negotiations and agreements on [individual] policies.”

Motegi said, “We want to finalize things at least by the start of next year’s regular Diet session.”

Kobayashi was more cautious, saying: “We will aim for a coalition, but it’s not a given. It will be difficult [to make a coalition with a party] unless it shares views with the LDP to a certain extent,” he said.