Yomiuri Survey: 35% of LDP Supporters Favor JIP for Coalition Partner; Rising Prices Key Issue for New LDP Leader
12:29 JST, September 29, 2025
The Japan Innovation Party was selected by 35% of Liberal Democratic Party supporters as the most desirable of three opposition parties to join the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito, in a recent Yomiuri Shimbun survey.
Trailing the JIP was the Democratic Party for the People with 22% and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan with 15%.
Among those who favor Sanae Takaichi in the LDP presidential election, 39% chose the DPFP as the new coalition partner, beating out the JIP with 28%.
Respondents who favored other candidates in the LDP leadership race were more likely to select the JIP. Among respondents who favored Shinjiro Koizumi in the LDP presidential race, 41% chose the JIP, 17% the CDPJ and 16% the DPFP.
In another survey question, the LDP supporters were asked to choose from among eight policies or tasks they wanted the new LDP president to prioritize. At 32%, the most popular choice was measures to cope with rising prices.
Sixteen percent chose diplomacy and security, 14% economic stimulus and securing employment, 10% social security and 8% reforms of the LDP and responses to political fund problems.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt Expert Panel’s Report Recommends Exporting Defense Equipment ‘Without Restrictions’
-
Chief of Japan’s SDF Logistics Unit in Djibouti Vows to Assist Japanese Nationals in Emergencies, Stresses Need to Prepare for Protecting Citizens
-
Ruling, Opposition Parties Deepening Confrontation over Economic Policies after PM Ishiba Announces He Will Step Down
-
Ishiba Again Says He will Remain Prime Minister, with Criticism from LDP Lawmakers Mounting over His ‘Clinging to Power’
-
Candidates in LDP Presidential Race Diverge on Broadening Coalition, with Some Eager and Others Cautious
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair’s Resignation, Says Leaders Should ‘Always Exercise Discipline’
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’