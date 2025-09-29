Hot word :

Yomiuri Survey: 35% of LDP Supporters Favor JIP for Coalition Partner; Rising Prices Key Issue for New LDP Leader

12:29 JST, September 29, 2025

The Japan Innovation Party was selected by 35% of Liberal Democratic Party supporters as the most desirable of three opposition parties to join the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito, in a recent Yomiuri Shimbun survey.

Trailing the JIP was the Democratic Party for the People with 22% and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan with 15%.

Among those who favor Sanae Takaichi in the LDP presidential election, 39% chose the DPFP as the new coalition partner, beating out the JIP with 28%.

Respondents who favored other candidates in the LDP leadership race were more likely to select the JIP. Among respondents who favored Shinjiro Koizumi in the LDP presidential race, 41% chose the JIP, 17% the CDPJ and 16% the DPFP.

In another survey question, the LDP supporters were asked to choose from among eight policies or tasks they wanted the new LDP president to prioritize. At 32%, the most popular choice was measures to cope with rising prices.

Sixteen percent chose diplomacy and security, 14% economic stimulus and securing employment, 10% social security and 8% reforms of the LDP and responses to political fund problems.

