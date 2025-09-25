Hot word :

Japan PM Ishiba Welcomes Progress on Tariff Negotiations in Final Interaction with Trump

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba boards a government plane at Haneda Airport on Tuesday to attend the U.N. General Assembly.

By Akihisa Ota / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

13:11 JST, September 25, 2025

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, while visiting New York, had a brief chat with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday and welcomed the steady and positive progress that serves the interests of both countries, referring to the recent agreement on U.S.-Japan tariff negotiations.

The brief exchange occurred during a welcome reception hosted by the Trumps. This interaction is considered to be Ishiba’s last with Trump, given his announced resignation.

Ishiba thanked Trump for his friendship and trust to date, saying the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance in achieving global peace and prosperity will remain unchanged.

