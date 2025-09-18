Sanae Takaichi Announces Intention to Run for LDP Presidency; Press Conference to Outline Policies Will Be Held Friday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the press on Thursday.

Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi announced her intention to run in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party presidential election, to be held on Oct. 4. She will hold a press conference on Friday to outline her policies.

This is a wonderful opportunity for the LDP to clearly demonstrate what it wants to do and what it aims to be as a political party, Takaichi said.