Sanae Takaichi Announces Intention to Run for LDP Presidency; Press Conference to Outline Policies Will Be Held Friday
13:57 JST, September 18, 2025
Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi announced her intention to run in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party presidential election, to be held on Oct. 4. She will hold a press conference on Friday to outline her policies.
This is a wonderful opportunity for the LDP to clearly demonstrate what it wants to do and what it aims to be as a political party, Takaichi said.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Japan to Provide ¥810 Billion in Infrastructure Aid to African Nations, Seeks to Reduce China’s Influence in Continent
-
Chief of Japan’s SDF Logistics Unit in Djibouti Vows to Assist Japanese Nationals in Emergencies, Stresses Need to Prepare for Protecting Citizens
-
Japan-South Korea Agreement Reflects Shared Understanding
-
Remote Japan Island near Taiwan Struggles to Secure Doctor Amid Fear of Taiwan Contingency
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows in July, Stays above BOJ Target
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
BOJ’s Ueda Sees Wages Remain under Upward Pressure