LDP Presidential Election Candidates to Give Speeches in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka
13:33 JST, September 18, 2025
The Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election administration committee finalized the schedule for speeches and debates in the party leadership race on Wednesday. All five candidates vying to succeed current LDP President Shigeru Ishiba are expected to formally declare their candidacies by Saturday. Official campaigning will begin Monday, with voting to take place on Oct. 4.
Regional speech events in which candidates will appeal directly to party members will be held in Tokyo on Wednesday, in Nagoya on Sept. 26, and in Osaka on Oct. 2.
Compared to the previous presidential election last September, for which such events were held in eight prefectures, the locations this time have been significantly reduced, partly because the election period is three days shorter at 12 days. Having fewer set speech events allows each candidate more time for their own campaign activities.
Each candidate will give a speech about their policies after submitting their candidate applications on Monday, when the campaign officially begins, and then they are scheduled to hold a joint press conference on Tuesday. Various debates are also planned during the campaign period.
