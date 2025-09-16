Hot word :

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Declared His Intention to Run in the Liberal Democratic Party Presidential Election

Shinjiro Koizumi

17:22 JST, September 16, 2025

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi declared his intention on Tuesday to run in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election.

“I wish to build support step by step with the relevant parties and my campaign team ahead of a formal announcement,” the 44-year-old minister said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting on the day.

Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato has reportedly decided not to run this time and will instead serve as head of Koizumi’s election campaign headquarters.

Koizumi also commented on appointing Kato, saying, “I requested it, and he accepted. It is very reassuring.”

Kato is close to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and served as chief cabinet secretary in the Yoshihide Suga administration. It is thought that Koizumi’s camp is aiming to attract conservative voters by appointing Kato.

Koizumi is expected to hold a formal press conference this week to present his policy proposals.

