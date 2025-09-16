Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi Expressed His Intention to Run in the Upcoming Liberal Democratic Party Presidential Election

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yoshimasa Hayashi

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed his intention on Tuesday to run in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party presidential election.

“I have decided to bid to lead the party and steer this nation,” Hayashi, 64, said to reporters.

He added, “[As Chief Cabinet Secretary] I have supported Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. I wish to succeed him [as prime minister] and continue that work.”

Hayashi will hold a press conference this week to announce his policy platform. Campaigning for the presidential election begins on Sept. 22, with voting taking place on Oct. 4.