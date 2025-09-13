Koizumi Tells Supporters Plan to Run for LDP President, Hayashi also Plans to Join Race

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is seen prior to a meeting with his supporters in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi shared his intention to run in next month’s Liberal Democratic Party presidential election with supporters on his political home turf, during a meeting in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

The 44-year-old minister revealed his idea while attending a meeting with his supporters and local assembly members in his constituency — Kanagawa Constituency No. 11 of the House of Representatives, which covers the cities of Yokosuka and Miura.

“When [the LDP] is facing difficult situations, I hope I can help move [the nation’s politics] even a bit,” Koizumi was quoted as saying by some of the attendees. “With this hope, I’ve made up my mind to take on the challenge [to seek party presidency].”

Koizumi plans to hold a press conference in the coming days to formally announce his candidacy for the election to choose Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s successor, according to sources.

Official campaigning for the race will begin on Sept. 22, with voting to take place on Oct. 4.

Koizumi has expressed how important it is for him to gain understanding from his supporters in his political base before making a formal announcement of his bid. “When making a decision on an important issue, I want to do so by listening to the people who have supported me,” he said on Friday.

This will be Koizumi’s second bid for the presidency following his first attempt in last September’s election. In the first round of that contest, he secured the highest number of Diet member votes but placed third in terms of total votes when those from rank-and-file party members and members of party-affiliated groups were factored in. He could not advance to the runoff.

The upcoming leadership election appears likely to be contested by five candidates in total, as Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi has also solidified his intention to run in the presidential election, according to sources.

The top government spokesman, 64, is considering holding a press conference in the coming days to make a formal announcement of his bid. Former economic security ministers Sanae Takaichi, 64, and Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, are preparing for their respective press conferences.

Former LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, formally announced his candidacy when he held a press conference on Wednesday.

Like Koizumi, the other four also ran in last year’s presidential election.