LDP Officials Ask to Hold Debate among Party Presidential Candidates

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

The chiefs of two divisions of the Liberal Democratic Party asked the head of the party’s Presidential Election Administration Committee on Thursday to let them host a public debate by the presidential candidates and to make such debates regular.

Ichiro Aisawa, chief of the committee, told Yasutaka Nakasone, director of the Youth Division, and Akiko Honda, head of the Women’s Affairs Division, that he would consider their proposal.

“Please make it interactive and in a format befitting the current LDP,” he added.

The proposal requests that the debates be held for 90 minutes as a rule, extending to 120 minutes if there are many candidates, and that they be live-streamed.