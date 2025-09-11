LDP Should Base Coalition on Results of Leadership Race, says Former PM Kishida

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a meeting of the Liberal Democratic Party’s lawmakers in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party, said Wednesday that the LDP should consider what parties it includes in its coalition after its presidential election, given that the ruling bloc lacks a majority in both houses of the Diet.

“We must assess which options are the most realistic, when it comes to cooperating with other parties, based on the presidential election results,” Kishida said at a meeting of party lawmakers in Tokyo.

He stressed that the party should first confirm its own direction before turning to coalition building. He added, “If we exert ourselves for national unity as a people’s party, that will lead to a revival of the party.”