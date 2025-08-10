Some LDP Prefectural Chapters Lean Toward Early Presidential Election; Most Local Chapters to Begin Full-Fledged Discussions Soon

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yoshihisa Furukawa, acting chairperson of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Miyazaki prefectural chapter, speaks at its general council meeting

Prefectural chapters of the Liberal Democratic Party have begun taking action following the party’s unusual move to take the next step toward holding an extraordinary presidential election.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is also LDP president, did not mention resigning at a general meeting of LDP Diet members on Friday, teeing up a decision on whether to hold the party’s presidential election early based on the fourth paragraph of Article 6 of the LDP Constitution.

In response, the Miyazaki prefectural chapter decided Saturday to support moving up a presidential election at a general council meeting in Miyazaki City.

“[The meeting] has reached an agreement that a presidential election should be held to realize the earnest resurgence of the party, which is now facing a crisis of survival,” said Yoshihisa Furukawa, acting chairperson of the chapter and former justice minister, at a press conference after the meeting.

Similar opinions are gaining traction among senior members of some other prefectural chapters.

The Saga prefectural chapter began deliberations to hear opinions on the matter. Lawmakers belonging to the Yamanashi prefectural chapter reported the outcome of Friday’s general meeting at their gathering.

The LDP’s presidential election administration committee, headed by Ichiro Aisawa, will decide sometime after mid-August on when and how to confirm members’ views on the matter.

An early election can be held, even before Ishiba’s term as party leader ends in September 2027, if the move is agreed upon by 172 LDP members — a majority of the 295 lawmakers and 47 representatives from the party’s prefectural chapters.

Most local chapters will soon begin full-fledged discussions on the matter.

Many members of chapters seem to have already expressed their support for holding an extraordinary presidential election, according to their senior members.

One such member, Masahiko Shibayama, who heads the Saitama prefectural chapter, and former education, culture, sports, science and technology minister, questioned whether party executives should remain in their posts.

Yoshifumi Kimura, secretary general of the Tochigi prefectural chapter and a Tochigi prefectural assembly member, said: “It’s only natural to move up the election. It would be ridiculous if no one took responsibility.”

Senior officials from the Shizuoka, Chiba and Okinawa prefectural chapters expressed such opinions as, “The party structure should be changed as soon as possible,” and “Holding a presidential election, while allowing the prime minister to also be a candidate, could be one option.”

Eiichi Uesugi, a Tottori city assembly member serving as the Tottori prefectural chapter’s vice chairperson, said: “I’m against an early election. Voters will only see it as a fight in a cup.”

The Tottori prefectural chapter is headed by Ishiba.

Jun Tsushima, a member of the House of Representatives and chairperson of the Aomori prefectural chapter, was cautious about holding an early election.

“We should first evaluate the situation and clarify responsibilities, then hold a presidential election,” Tsushima said.

The fourth paragraph of Article 6 of the LDP Constitution stipulates an extraordinary presidential election, but there is no precedent for the procedures, and some party members have voiced their concerns.

“We will urge the party headquarters to provide a detailed explanation as soon as possible,” said Hiroyuki Umezawa, secretary general of the Kanagawa prefectural chapter and a Kanagawa prefectural assembly member.

Aisawa posted on X on Saturday: “We will thoroughly and carefully consider how to ascertain LDP members’ views on the matter, among other relevant details, and proceed with preparations.”

Decisions made by local chapters are likely to influence LDP lawmakers. How the situation unfolds will be closely watched.