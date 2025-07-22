News in Pictures / Upper House Election: Offer Harsh Lesson for Ruling Parties; Following Lower House and Tokyo Assembly Votes, String of Defeats for Ishiba’s Bloc Continues
16:01 JST, July 22, 2025
In Sunday’s House of Councillors election, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his ruling bloc were harshly chastised by voters for the third time in the past year.
Continuing a pattern running through the House of Representatives election in October last year and the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in June, Sunday’s poll made it clear just how strong the headwinds are that face the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
A Japanese Communist Party candidate gives a speech under a parasol to avoid the heat on Friday in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
On Saturday, the final day of campaigning, many voters gather for speeches by Sanseito members in Minato Ward, Tokyo.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda, second from left, visits Aomori to hear the opinions of rice farmers on July 9 during election campaigning.
LDP’s coalition partner Komeito also struggled, and the headquarters of both parties were filled with a sense of gloom.
Ishiba, who also serves as LDP president, appeared at the vote counting center inside the LDP headquarters in Tokyo at around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday. There was a severe expression on his face. Ishiba began placing red flowers next to the names of candidates who were projected to win, but these remained sparse, and a depressed atmosphere pervaded the venue.
Speaking to various TV programs from the venue, Ishiba reflected on the election campaign, saying, “I have been calling for measures to combat high prices and substantial support for families with children, but I was unable to make myself understood.”
On Monday, the day after the polls closed, the elected members of the opposition parties, which had made significant gains, smiled as they told supporters about their aspirations and feelings of determination.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Sayaka Kobayashi of the Democratic Party for the People reports that she is projected to win her race during a live broadcast on a YouTube channel on Sunday in Chiba.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Ayaka Shiomura of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, who was reelected on Sunday, shakes hands with a supporter in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.
Democratic Party for the People member Mayu Ushida, 40, a former NHK announcer, won her first election for a seat in the Tokyo constituency. At her office in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Monday, Ushida made phone calls to thank the volunteers who worked for the campaign. “Thank you for your support,” Ushida said in a call.
“The level of anxiety felt by the working generation led to this result,” Ushida said of her win. “I would like to start with policies to increase take-home pay, such as income tax cuts.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Poll: Japan’s LDP Likely to Lose Seats in Proportional Representation Segment; DPFP, Sanseito Expected to Gain More Seats in Upper House
-
Japan Survey Finds Only 22% of Respondents Trust U.S.; Significant Drop From Joint Poll After Election
-
Japan to Export Used Destroyers to Philippines, as Both Countries Look to Counter China on Seas
-
Upper House Election: 16 Constituencies See Head-to-head ‘Ruling vs Opposition’ Races; Opposition Parties More Coordinated than 3 Years Ago
-
25％ ‘Reciprocal Tariff’ Would Be Blow to Japanese Economy; Major Exporters Foresee Drastically Reduced Profits
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert