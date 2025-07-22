News in Pictures / Upper House Election: Offer Harsh Lesson for Ruling Parties; Following Lower House and Tokyo Assembly Votes, String of Defeats for Ishiba’s Bloc Continues

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Liberal Democratic Party President Shigeru Ishiba places red flowers next to the names of candidates who are projected to win their races for the House of Councillors, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Sunday.

In Sunday’s House of Councillors election, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his ruling bloc were harshly chastised by voters for the third time in the past year.

Continuing a pattern running through the House of Representatives election in October last year and the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in June, Sunday’s poll made it clear just how strong the headwinds are that face the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

A Japanese Communist Party candidate gives a speech under a parasol to avoid the heat on Friday in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture.

On Saturday, the final day of campaigning, many voters gather for speeches by Sanseito members in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda, second from left, visits Aomori to hear the opinions of rice farmers on July 9 during election campaigning.





LDP’s coalition partner Komeito also struggled, and the headquarters of both parties were filled with a sense of gloom.

Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito looks grim as his party is projected to lose seats on Sunday.

Ishiba, who also serves as LDP president, appeared at the vote counting center inside the LDP headquarters in Tokyo at around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday. There was a severe expression on his face. Ishiba began placing red flowers next to the names of candidates who were projected to win, but these remained sparse, and a depressed atmosphere pervaded the venue.

LDP President Shigeru Ishiba, center, is seen at an LDP board meeting at the party’s headquarters in Tokyo on Monday.

Speaking to various TV programs from the venue, Ishiba reflected on the election campaign, saying, “I have been calling for measures to combat high prices and substantial support for families with children, but I was unable to make myself understood.”

On Monday, the day after the polls closed, the elected members of the opposition parties, which had made significant gains, smiled as they told supporters about their aspirations and feelings of determination.

Sayaka Kobayashi of the Democratic Party for the People reports that she is projected to win her race during a live broadcast on a YouTube channel on Sunday in Chiba.

Ayaka Shiomura of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, who was reelected on Sunday, shakes hands with a supporter in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.



Mayu Ushida, who was elected in the Tokyo constituency on Sunday, makes a thank-you call to an election volunteer on Monday in Tokyo.

Democratic Party for the People member Mayu Ushida, 40, a former NHK announcer, won her first election for a seat in the Tokyo constituency. At her office in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Monday, Ushida made phone calls to thank the volunteers who worked for the campaign. “Thank you for your support,” Ushida said in a call.

“The level of anxiety felt by the working generation led to this result,” Ushida said of her win. “I would like to start with policies to increase take-home pay, such as income tax cuts.”