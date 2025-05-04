Ishiba Vows to Seek Review of All U.S. Tariff Measures
10:18 JST, May 4, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed on Saturday to urge the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to reconsider all of its additional tariff measures introduced recently.
“We are discussing all tariff measures,” Ishiba told reporters after being briefed at his official residence earlier in the day by economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa on his latest visit to the United States.
“There is a gap in positions between Japan and the United States,” Ishiba said, adding that Tokyo and Washington are not in a situation where they can find common ground.
Akazawa met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other U.S. officials for the second round of bilateral tariff negotiations in Washington on Thursday.
In the session, the U.S. side reportedly told Japan that it does not plan to discuss automobile, steel and aluminum tariffs in its negotiations with Tokyo while focusing on so-called reciprocal tariffs.
On Saturday, Ishiba discussed future responses with Akazawa, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and Masataka Okano, secretary-general of the National Security Secretariat.
In particular, the prime minister instructed Akazawa and Hayashi to work on the matter speedily ahead of the next Japan-U.S. ministerial meeting to be held in mid-May at the earliest, saying that “progress must be made” in the upcoming session.
Ishiba also expressed his intention to take all possible support measures at home.
Referring to the additional 25% auto parts tariffs introduced by the Trump administration Saturday, Ishiba told reporters: “It is regrettable. We will continue to call for a review.”
Akazawa, who returned from the U.S. trip Saturday, told the press, “We cannot reach an agreement unless a review of automobile, auto parts, steel and aluminum tariffs is included in the package.”
“There is no prospect for that” at the moment, he said, stressing that he plans to patiently talk with the U.S. side.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Talks About Car, Rice Exports During Meetings with Akazawa; Trump Mentions Japan’s Defense Burden, Ministers Don’t
-
Ishiba: Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks Should Produce Desirable Model for Other Countries
-
Trump Assigns Bessent, Greer to Lead Trade Negotiations with Japan; Japan Picks Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa
-
Japan Wary of ASEAN Members Shifting Away from U.S.; Ishiba Hopes to Limit Spread of China’s Economic Influence
-
Japan’s Ishiba Holds Talks with Philippine’s Marcos; Leaders Expected to Work on Security Cooperation Agreements
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Stock Prices Swing: Red and Blue Change Places Daily in Tokyo