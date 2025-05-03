Japan’s Ishiba, Canada’s Carney Talk U.S. Tariffs in Phone Talks; Ishiba Says Japan Willing to Work with Canada
16:39 JST, May 3, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Friday to discuss the impact of U.S. tariff measures on the global economy and the multilateral trading system.
The United States, which is a major export market for Canada, has imposed a 25% tariff on goods from Canada.
During the about 30-minute talks, Ishiba told Carney of Japan’s willingness to work with Canada to address various issues ahead of the Group of Seven summit meeting scheduled for mid-June in Canada.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Talks About Car, Rice Exports During Meetings with Akazawa; Trump Mentions Japan’s Defense Burden, Ministers Don’t
-
Ishiba: Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks Should Produce Desirable Model for Other Countries
-
Trump Assigns Bessent, Greer to Lead Trade Negotiations with Japan; Japan Picks Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa
-
Japan’s Ishiba Holds Talks with Philippine’s Marcos; Leaders Expected to Work on Security Cooperation Agreements
-
Ishiba Expresses Surprise at Trump Joining Tariff Talks, Says Japan-U.S. Deal Could Be Model Case for the World
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Stock Prices Swing: Red and Blue Change Places Daily in Tokyo