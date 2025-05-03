Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Japan’s Ishiba, Canada’s Carney Talk U.S. Tariffs in Phone Talks; Ishiba Says Japan Willing to Work with Canada

Pool photo / AP
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:39 JST, May 3, 2025

The Canadian Press via AP
Prime Minister Mark Carney

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Friday to discuss the impact of U.S. tariff measures on the global economy and the multilateral trading system.

The United States, which is a major export market for Canada, has imposed a 25% tariff on goods from Canada.

During the about 30-minute talks, Ishiba told Carney of Japan’s willingness to work with Canada to address various issues ahead of the Group of Seven summit meeting scheduled for mid-June in Canada.

