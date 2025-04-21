Ishiba Expresses Surprise at Trump Joining Tariff Talks, Says Japan-U.S. Deal Could Be Model Case for the World

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba answers questions at a meeting of the House of Councillors Budget Committee in the Diet Building on Monday. Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa is seen at right.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday that he had not expected U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in the Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations held in Washington last week.

“I’ve never seen a [U.S.] president show up right from the start [of negotiations like that]. It was way beyond my expectations,” Ishiba said at a meeting of the House of Councillors Budget Committee on Monday morning.

Ishiba and economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who traveled to the United States for the negotiations, were among those attending intensive deliberations at Monday’s Budget Committee meeting. The session focused on the Trump administration’s tariff measures.

“President Trump prioritizes the negotiations with Japan. A decision will be made through the president’s leadership,” Ishiba said, analyzing Trump’s appearance at the talks. “I think these are the two meanings behind it.”

Akazawa said, “The government will work as one to give the highest priority and our full efforts [to the ongoing talks with Washington].”

Regarding the fact that tariff negotiations with Japan are seeing the most rapid progress, Ishiba said Japan and the United States have the closest relationship economically and otherwise.

“This means the situation is conducive to building a win-win relationship for both. It can become a model case for the rest of the world,” Ishiba said. “We must discuss what we can do together for the world.”

In contrast, Ishiba also said he had “serious concerns” about the tariffs’ compatibility with the Japan-U.S. Trade Agreement, and expressed his intention to continue pointing this out to Washington.

Akazawa described Wednesday’s talks at the White House as “a good first step toward building trust.”

Regarding Trump’s participation in the negotiations, Akazawa said: “The president is dissatisfied with the trade deficit. He expressed his candid view of the situation of the United States in the global economy.”

Akazawa said he explained to the U.S. side that Japan is the world’s top investor in the United States and is creating jobs across the country. He then requested a review of a series of U.S. measures, including the tariffs introduced on automobiles, steel and aluminum.

As to high prices, particularly for food and energy, Ishiba said, “They are having a serious impact on people’s lives,” indicating his intention to implement measures to address energy issues.

Regarding the abolition of the provisional portion of gasoline taxes, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto stressed that he would pay close attention to discussions among the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito and the Democratic Party for the People.