Poll on Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Finds 75% Have No Expectations for U.S. Tariff Negotiations; Distrust Lingers from Politics, Money-related Scandals

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba answers questions from reporters in Kobe on Sunday morning.

Public distrust stemming from the issues of politics and money, coupled with concerns over the impact of U.S. tariffs on the Japanese economy is reflected in Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s Cabinet approval ratings when analyzing the opinion poll conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Regarding the ongoing tariff negotiations between the Japanese government and the Trump administration, 75% of respondents indicated they “have no expectations.” Even among ruling-party supporters, the figure stood at 64%, rising to 85% among opposition supporters and 77% among non-affiliated voters.

Even among the 88% of respondents who were expressed concerns about the impact of the tariffs on the economy, 77% said they have no expectations for the negotiations.

Ishiba’s administration aims to simultaneously pursue domestic measures to counteract rising prices while negotiating with the United States. When asked about household burdens caused by rising prices, a significant 92% of respondents indicated they felt the impact. Within that group, 63% said the impact was “strongly” felt, with 29% saying they “somewhat” felt the impact.

Proposals such as cash handouts or consumption tax cuts have been floated within the ruling parties. However, 76% of respondents consider universal cash payments ineffective. Among ruling party supporters, this skepticism was 69%, with 81% for opposition party supporters and 80% for those non-affiliated. Even among the 92% of respondents who said they were experiencing household financial strain, 76% viewed cash handouts as ineffective, greatly outweighing the 20% who disagreed.

Furthermore, 90% of respondents do not believe that politics and money-related issues will be resolved under Ishiba. Even among the 31% who approve of the Ishiba Cabinet, 79% expressed skepticism. The financial scandals associated with the former Abe faction and Ishiba’s own gift certificate controversy have significantly damaged public trust.

Regarding the desired future of the administration, 42% of respondents favor a shift to an opposition-led government, down from 46% in the March survey. Those who prefer continuing with a Liberal Democratic Party-centered administration was at 40%, up from 36%

“The damage from the gift certificate issue has temporarily subsided. However, underlying public dissatisfaction regarding politics and money scandals remains strong,” said Prof. Harukata Takenaka, an expert in Japanese politics from the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies.

“Measures like cash handouts to combat rising prices are viewed by voters as electoral tactics. With the opposition gaining momentum and the objectives of Ishiba’s administration unclear, the upcoming House of Councillors election will likely be challenging.”