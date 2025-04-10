Govt Announces Monthly Release of Stockpiled Rice to Stabilize Prices; 100,000 Tons to Be Sold in April Auction

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Bags of stockpiled rice are seen in a warehouse in Saitama Prefecture.

The government will release stockpiled rice reserved for emergency use every month from April to until around July to stabilize soaring rice prices, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Taku Eto announced Wednesday.

In the week starting April 21, the government will accept bids for 100,000 tons of the stockpiled rice in its third auction.

The government is believed to have judged additional releases to be necessary as the prices of rice have continued to rise even after 210,000 tons of rice was sold to distributors in the first two auctions. It will continue to release the stockpiled rice until domestic rice harvested in 2025 goes on sale in summer.

“In order to calm the rising rice prices, the government will release stockpiled rice to make sure there is an uninterrupted supply until the summer offseason,” Eto told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The release of 210,000 tons of stockpiled rice was announced by the government in February, and two separate auctions were held in March.

The government will decide on the timing and scale of the fourth and subsequent auctions based on the situation. “We will consider taking further measures without hesitation, if necessary,” Eto said.

Eto also said the government will request those involved in the distribution of rice to take steps to ensure consumers are not being overburdened by rising rice prices. He said a meeting will be held next week with those involved in wholesale, retail and other operations to exchange opinions.

The ministry on Monday said the average retail price at supermarkets was ¥4,206 for 5 kilograms of rice during March 24 to 30, marking the 13th consecutive week of price increases. The price has more than doubled from the same period last year.

“The impact of the stockpiled rice releases on prices is still small, and retail prices are still not dropping,” an official of a major supermarket said.