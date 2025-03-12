Japan PM: Great East Japan Earthquake Reconstruction Projects to Increase in Scale; Ishiba Aims Create Innovation Hub in Fukushima Pref.
13:32 JST, March 12, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced Tuesday he plans to increase the scale of the reconstruction projects related to the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, beyond the current about ¥1.6 trillion, in the five-year period from fiscal 2026.
The basic policy will be reviewed by the summer, and the scale of the project will be announced.
“The scale of the project will exceed that of the current five-year period [from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2025],” Ishiba told reporters after attending the memorial ceremony for the Great East Japan Earthquake in Fukushima. “The scale and financial resources will be clearly stated when the basic policy is reviewed.”
Ishiba also indicated his intention to create a blueprint by summer connecting “The Fukushima Innovation Coast Framework,” which is aimed at attracting cutting-edge industries to Fukushima Prefecture, with regional development.
By establishing innovation hubs in various locations, it will encourage startups and other companies to move to those areas.
Ishiba also called for the establishment of a council of related ministries and agencies to develop the model for other areas of the country.
