PM Ishiba Vows to Revitalize Japan at Start of 2025
11:36 JST, January 1, 2025
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed to revitalize the country in a New Year’s message issued Wednesday.
Japan’s falling population is a “silent contingency,” he said, expressing a sense of crisis at the declining vitality of the country’s economy and regional areas.
“We will restore vitality to Japan as a whole,” Ishiba said, adding that his administration will “rectify the excessive concentration in Tokyo and build a Japan where attractive regions and cities are interconnected” by setting his Regional Revitalization 2.0 initiative in motion.
In addition, the prime minister pledged to help promote pay hikes and corporate capital spending in order to create a “growth-oriented economy” led by wage increases and investment.
Ishiba also said that the government will make “the utmost possible preparations” for natural disasters and accelerate work to establish the “disaster management agency” by the March 2027 end of fiscal 2026.
Citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, Ishiba said that “we will protect Japan’s (national) interests” by promoting diplomacy and national defense “as two sides of the same coin.”
Ishiba’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, suffered a major setback in last October’s House of Representatives general election to lose their combined majority in the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament.
On this, Ishiba said in the New Year’s message that he will carefully listen to the opinions of other parties in an effort to reach the “broadest possible” consensus.
“I will sincerely and humbly” work on ensuring the safety and security of the people, he also said.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Its Companies Expanding into Africa; Creating Initiative to Act as Bridge with Local Start-ups
-
Japan, Italy, U.K. Launch Body To Manage Next-Generation Jet Project; U.K.-Headquartered Body Has Japanese Chief Executive
-
Trump Discussed China-Taiwan Situation in Meeting with Abe’s Widow, Described Calling For Immediate End to War in Zelenskyy Talks
-
Poll: Over 70％ in U.S. Support Japan Strengthening Defense Capabilities
-
Japan Government Vows to Reduce Okinawa’s Burden From Bases As U.S. Marines’ Transition to Guam Gets Underway
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China’s New Energy Vehicles Dominating Domestic Market; Japanese, European Automakers Losing Ground
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)