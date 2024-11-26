Japan and U.K. to Prepare for Economic 2+2 in Tokyo in 2025; Foreign Ministers Agree on Continued Cooperation on Trade
13:53 JST, November 26, 2024
ROME — Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya met with U.K. foreign secretary David Lammy on Monday during a visit to Rome and expressed his desire to prepare for the first ever Japan-U.K. economic two-plus-two ministers’ meeting in Tokyo as early as possible next year.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed to establish an economic two-plus-two between the countries during a bilateral summit in Brazil on Nov. 18. The aim is to promote cooperation in matters of trade and economic security.
During the Monday meeting, Lammy declared that he would like to collaborate with Iwaya to further strengthen Japan-U.K. relations, which he said are already very good.
The two ministers also confirmed that Japan and the United Kingdom will continue to collaborate on economic matters, as the Protocol on the Accession of the United Kingdom to the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) is due to take effect next month. Both ministers also reaffirmed the importance of the cooperative development of next-generation fighter aircraft by the U.K., Japan and Italy.
The ministers exchanged views on regional affairs such as the advancement of Russia-North Korea military cooperation and the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, and agreed they would continue to work together closely.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shigeru Ishiba Retains Post as Japanese Prime Minister; Wins Runoff Against Head of Largest Opposition Party
-
Japan’s Teen Voter Turnout Remains Low at 43％ in Recent Election; 18-Year-Old Women had Highest Turnout Among Teen Voters
-
Japan Patent Office Mulls Revising Laws to Cope With Digital Tech; Would Block Patent, Design Rights Over Misuse of AI
-
Japan’s Opposition DPFP to Prioritize Income Tax Reform, Also Seek Consumption Tax Cut in Inter-Party Talks
-
Japan Opposition Party CDPJ Aims to Join Forces With Others; Some Reluctant Over Differences in Basic Policies
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Japanese Sneakers Making their Presence Known with Innovative Designs; Drawing on Retro Inspiration for New Styles