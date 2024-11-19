Japan, U.K. Leaders Agree to Establish Economic 2+2 Meetings; Next-Generation Fighter Development Also Discussed

Masamine Kawaguchi / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer shake hands prior to their summit meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed to establish a new framework for an economic “two-plus-two” ministerial meeting of the countries during a bilateral summit meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

They shared a view that achieving strong economic growth is a common priority between the two countries and agreed on the new two-plus-two meeting of Japanese and U.K. foreign and economy ministers.

It would become the second such economic two-plus-two meeting involving Japan, after one with the United States.

The U.K. Prime Minister’s Office issued a press release stating that the economic two-plus-two meeting “will further advance the UK and Japan’s bilateral cooperation on international trade, economy and geopolitical issues.”

The two leaders also confirmed a policy of making practical progress in other affairs, including the joint development of a next-generation fighter between Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Ahead of the meeting with Starmer, Ishiba met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and agreed to closely cooperate in preparation for next year’s Group of Seven summit, which Canada will chair.